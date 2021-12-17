Mark Wahlberg’s ambitious sci-fi movie is horrible

We promised each other very happy, but the thing has ended in drama. At Paramount + they surprised everyone with the launch of a really ambitious project. The company was pulling Mark Wahlberg for Infinite, an action-packed science-fiction film with which he intended to break the bank. Too bad things ended far from what we all expected.

Antoine fuqua (Training day, The Equalizer) is the person in charge of a movie that looked like it, but that has crashed like a beast. In the film Mark Wahlberg He gets into the shoes of a man who discovers that he belongs to a mysterious group of people capable of reincarnation and who possess abilities from their other lives. Some more than spectacular. Many attractive ingredients that, unfortunately, have not worn anything in Infinite.

Little or nothing is saved in Infinite. The tape is flat and tedious. In fact, it seems that Paramount’s commitment to streaming it will serve rather to hide it from the eyes of the general public. Any bet to release it in theaters would have become a legendary hit. Mark Wahlberg you would have to start selecting better projects to get on if you don’t want to end up getting yourself in trouble with your career.