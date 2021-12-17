Mario Bros: Chris Pratt being Mario in the Super Mario Bros movie

Ddefinitively anticipate whatever Nintendo prepares us for your Direct is useless. When we expect big announcements, leaves us disappointed; and when we see them with distrust it drops tremendous bombs on us that we won’t see coming. We waited for the renovations to be discussed for Nintendo Switch Online, we expected him to speak to us Kirby’s game that had leaked. But we weren’t expecting any more news from the animated Super Mario Bros movie … or that Chris Pratt will be the voice of the plumber.

In the second half of the Nintendo Direct broadcast yesterday, September 23, after the nintenderos we celebrated the arrival of the Nintendo 64 games for Switch and we began to invest in cryptocurrencies to buy the N64 and Sega Genesis wireless controls, Shigeru Miyamoto made a special appearance, and this is always a sign of good luck.

Chris Pratt: the new official voice of Mario.Nintendo.

Who will make the Super Mario Bros. movie?

Our lifelong grandfather remembered that Nintendo had already made an announcement to be working with the animation studio Illuminationwhich either no one remembered or no one expected would be for a collaboration of that caliber. Miyamoto announced that the CEO of the studio, Chris Meledandri, responsible for other well accepted animation projects such as My favorite villain Y Sing will be in charge of the new movie licensed by Nintendo.

When is the Super Mario Bros. movie released?

The point is that The film is confirmed to be released in theaters for Christmas 2022, officially for the United States on December 21 next year, and future releases will inform the release dates for Japan and Europe. The only good thing for Latin America to be so close to the US is that its official dates are also ours.

Although her career is not new, Taylor Joy gained a lot of prominence for Queen’s Gambit.Nintendo.

The cast of Super Mario Bros.

Even more exciting than the announcement of the premiere of the film (if this is possible) It is the cast of voices that is planned for this, and the biggest surprise was that of the actor Chris Pratt to give voice to the main character. Let’s not forget that, before he was an actor in action movies, Pratt built a career in the realm of comedy.

The rest of the cast is no less exciting: Anya-Taylor Joy like princess peach, Charlie day (who you will remember from the meme of the paranoid subject in front of the blackboard) will be Luigi, the incredible Jack black give voice to Bowser, the harmonious voice of the comedian Keegan-Michael Key be also Toad’s and the always friendly Seth rogen be Donkey Kong.

The special participation of Charles Martinet, the eternal voice of Mario in the games, although he did not anticipate who to fold, so as It may be a still-secret character, it may be a fairly small share. Other characters that will also be in the story will be Kamek, Kranky Kong and Foreman Spike, a character from one of the first games in which Mario appeared: Wrecking Crew.

Many wonder why Jack Black was not Mario? Because he is a monster of comedy … you understand?Nintendo.

To end this good news, Let’s remember that hilarious guy who in 2020 said, as a joke, that we did not expect Martinet doing the voice of Mario in his film, But someone like … let’s say … Chris Pratt.