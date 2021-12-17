Mariah Carey assures that she approached Britney Spears during her guardianship to encourage her: “What they did to her was terrible” | People

Christmas is the most special time of year for Mariah Carey. Its classic theme All I want for Christmas is you, indispensable at this time, has been heard in every part of the world since its launch in 1994 and has crowned it as the undisputed queen of these parties. Therefore, the British music magazine NME He has turned to the singer to star in a talk in which he has commented on his impressions of the most relevant events of the year. Among them is the end of the guardianship of Britney Spears by her father, a news that arrived on September 30 and that has relieved Carey, who was a partner of the interpreter of Baby One More Time at parties and numerous moments since the nineties. “I think everyone on this planet deserves to be free,” he explained during the interview after saying that what little he saw of the attitude of Spears’ family “was horrible.” “What they did to him was terrible. So I ran into her through a mutual friend because I wanted her to know: ‘Guess what? You are not alone ”, confessed the singer.

Like Spears, the 52-year-old artist worked tirelessly and succumbed to exhaustion in 2001, faced a family who feels she was “betrayed” and fought against a controlling music industry, all while the media tactlessly treated her mental health problems, as recounted in his autobiography The Meaning of Mariah Carey (‘The meaning of Mariah Carey’) published in 2020. All this brings together a series of characteristics that it shares with the one who was a Grammy winner in the 2000s, and for which he identifies with her. “I remember when I was going through all of that years ago, Prince came up to me, gave me a Bible, and talked to me for hours. He was an incredible person ”, has narrated, arguing the reason why approaching Spears in those hard moments was, for her,“ the right thing ”. “You have to be a generous person. It does not matter if it is my best friend or not, at that moment I felt that it was what I should do ”, he has sentenced.

Behind the joy that Carey’s Christmas carol gives off is a story of overcoming that the singer reveals in her book. The singer recounts that she identifies her family with violence, despite the fact that there were times when, thanks to the music, she generated an emotional bond with her mother. “When I was 12 years old my sister drugged me with Valium, offered me a pinky finger nail full of cocaine, gave me third degree burns and tried to sell me to a pimp,” she says in her pages, adding that, for her brothers and her Her own mother came to be treated like “an ATM in a wig” as soon as she became famous. According to her version, she felt abandoned and all of them “simply tried to make believe that she was unstable.” A sentiment that she has left in the past, like Spears, who has already regained control of her legal affairs and celebrates her freedom with her fiancé, model Sam Asghari.

During the interview for NME, Mariah Carey has also recalled that she was a victim of racism in the industry for being the daughter of an African-American father and an Irish mother, something that was “really difficult” for her. In addition, he has shown his surprise that his Christmas song has continued to top the charts in the US and the UK for the past three years. She has assured that it was not she who had the idea of ​​creating this song, but that she did pour a lot of affection into it, since Christmas was always a sweet time that represented a moment of security and mental escape in her gloomy childhood.