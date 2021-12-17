María León was a cheerleader for Atlas and played Hugo Sánchez ugly. PHOTO

Editorial Mediotiempo

Confess your love for the Atlas! María León, Mexican singer, dancer and actress, revealed her love for Los Zorros, regarding the recent title, and announced that Since she was a child she was a ‘Margarita’, a name given to the cheerleaders of the rojinegro club.

Through your Instagram account, The former member of Playa Limbo told a funny story of when she met Hugo Sánchez, who at that time was playing in America, at the Jalisco Stadium and how they forced her to take a picture with him, since he did not want to because he was not an Atlas footballer.

“Taking advantage of the fact that my Atlas is champion this #TB has a beautiful story. The love for the Atlas runs in the family so since I was little I was Margarita (cheerleader for Atlas) and we danced at halftime at the Jalisco Stadium.

“That day America beat us and when we were on our way out They told me get a picture with this player… And I yelled at them: ‘No, that man is from the other team!’ They grabbed me and They put me with other girls that I did not know: ‘tú ponte’. (I’m the one with the bow tie) And well, I wasn’t going to not smile in the photo … hahaha. End, “wrote the singer.

Famous Atlas fans

María León joins a large list of celebrities who have confessed their love for the Atlas and that in recent days they have been partying for the Zorros championship in Liga MX after 70 years of drought.

The celebrities who go to the Academy are: Enrique “Perro” Bermúdez, Enrique Garay, Pedro Antonio Flores, Héctor Huerta, David Medrano, Alejandro Fernández, among others. Even, Checo Pérez declared his love for the rojinegros, despite his well-known fondness for America.