Mads Mikkelsen gets fed up with haters

It was clear that it was a matter of time before the controversy finally broke out around Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, third installment of the film adaptation of the saga created by JK Rowling. And it was with the first preview of the tape when the temperature has risen, especially on social networks.

The reason? Well the well-known absence of Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald and the presence of Mads Mikkelsen as your substitute. At the time, Warner made the drastic decision to dispense with Depp for reasons exclusively unrelated to his quality as a performer. And it is that accusations Of mistreatment inflicted on the actor, seasoned with some other controversies, made the producer think that a replacement had to be found.

The problem is that He did it in the middle of crossing the river and the fans of the saga are not happy at all with the result after seeing the first trailer of the new movie. When it became known that Mikkelsen would be in charge of playing Grindelwald, the Danish actor himself assured that he would respect the spirit of the character although he would leave his mark.

Something that he has obviously done because the differences between one and the other are so noticeable, and the followers of Depp’s work have not forgiven. Such has been the pressure exerted on social networks after the first advance that Mads Mikkelsen has been forced to close his Instagram account jaded by the numerous samples of hatred received.

It is possible that even if the Danish had been more faithful to the character developed by Depp, starting with aesthetics, the same controversy would also have been generated, but the reality is that with the current conditions the debate is fierce. A risky decision and two sides. But we will have to wait for the premiere in April of next year to judge with more precision. Mads Mikkelsen may be back on Instagram by then. Or not.