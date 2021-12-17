Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Taurus’ musical saga features Megan Fox, Ruby Rose and Lil Tjay

Taurus, the upcoming movie starring Machine Gun Kelly has added Megan Fox, Ruby Rose and Lil Tjay to its cast list.

The film presents the performer, whose real name is Colson Baker, as a talented but troubled musician who spends his days and nights endlessly searching for inspiration to record one last song.

According to Deadline, Fox will play Colson’s ex-girlfriend, while Rose will play his drug dealer and Lil Tjay one of his collaborators alongside Lil Meech and Narcos Mexico star Scoot Mcnairy. Maddie Hasson from Maligno has also joined the cast as Colson’s assistant, who looks like a sister.

The synopsis outlines that the film will explore “the darkness of fame, addiction, the artistic process and the music industry.”

On the other hand, Baker has admitted that he once threw a knife in the air to impress his real-life girlfriend, Fox, and ended up stabbing himself.

The rapper and rock star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, where he told the show’s host that he once threw a knife in the air to impress Fox, only to end up stabbing himself in the hand and needing stitches.

“I threw it up and it stayed in my hand … I looked at it [a Fox] and I said to myself ‘look at this’. The next morning, as soon as he left, I was like, ‘I need stitches quickly,’ “she said.

Colson can currently be seen in the western movie The Last Son. In the film, he plays the son of Sam Worthington’s murderous outlaw, who must search for his separated sons when he learns of a prophecy in which one of them will kill him.