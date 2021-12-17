LOTR: The cast of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ celebrates its 20th anniversary with a medieval rap | Film and Television

The men’s team of The Lord of the rings gave us an unforgettable moment during the late night from Stephen Colbert. 2021 marks the twenty anniversary of one of the trilogies cinematographic most important and successful of all time. It has rained since the adventures of Frodo Baggins, Aragorn Y Gandalf began their journey through the fantastic medieval landscapes of New Zealand, but no one has forgotten the impact that LOTR had in popular culture.

That is why some of the visible faces that made possible this wonderful trip devised by Tolkien and adapted to the big screen by Peter jackson have come together several times this year to celebrate the twentieth The Fellowship of the Ring. At the beginning of 2021, in the worst of the pandemic, they did it for video call to avoid contagion; this time, with the vaccine already on, the cast meets again to record a fun rap medieval.

Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, Sean Astin Y Billy boyd, the four main hobbits, sing in their own way and to the best of their ability during the late night. The moment is truly unrepeatable and the public, as stars appear, shouts excitedly. Lil ‘Merry, Big Pippin, Samwise G and Frodo Mother F *** Baggins They bring out their more urban and street side in front of Colbert and his team.

Of course, other movie legends such as Hugo Weaving, Andy Serkis and Orlando Bloom, who also make small cameos in rap. During the song everyone messes with the rest of film history trilogies. An anthropologist? I am falling asleep. Indiana Jones in the Temple of Boredom», You can hear, as they sing that the best trilogy of all time, the number one trilly, Its the The Lord of the rings.

Rappers also participate in the video Method man, Killer Mike and the actress Anna kendrick, who gives us a couple of funny cameos