Loose! The Justin Quiles dance that stoked the Christmas spirit and the perreo

UNITED STATES – Without a doubt, Justin quiles has become the great exponent of reggaeton for the new generations. With an imprint that oscillates between pop and urban, the reggaeton player with Puerto Rican roots has stood out in the music industry with profit. A fact that is easily corroborated by the large number of people that he has managed to summon in each and every one of his presentations.

As if that were not enough, the interpreter of “Jeans“It seems that he could not have any. This has been made known through his social networks where, in addition to spreading his joy, he has also raised the tone of several publications. This can be easily seen by the tremendous taste he has in showing his incredible physique, in addition to the sublime sensuality with which he captures the attention of millions of Internet users.

Now, regarding the festivities, Justin quiles has shared a great video through his official profile of Instagram. With a Christmas look and a traditional decorated tree in the background, the famous artist has been encouraged to release part of his forbidden steps on the popular network. Steps that not only involved gestures of intimacy, but also a movement of the hips that drove thousands of his followers crazy.

The theme in question is “Se le se” and, as is well known, several artists were involved in it. Thus, well-known names appeared in the caption of the publication. Artists such as Sech, Lenny Tavárez, De La Ghetto and Arcángel were among the most prominent and, as expected, fans have joined in dancing to the iconic theme. Something that has clarified in the comment box.

Regarding this, the reactions did not wait and, just 11 hours after having published the content in question, Justin quiles was bombarded with likes. This is how he managed to capture more than 60 thousand “likes” in the post in question. In the same amount of time, the reggaeton player also got almost a thousand comments, the number of which is increasing second by second.