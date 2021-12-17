Look at the award that Ochoa received and that he put on Keylor Navas

Guillermo Ochoa received this Thursday an individual recognition that made him the best goalkeeper in the entire Concacaf area in this year 2021, even above Keylor Navas, Costa Rican archer who plays in PSG from Ligue 1 in France, in addition to the Selection of your country.

The International Federation of Soccer History and Statistics (IFHHS), named the goalkeeper of the azulcremas as the best in his position during the current year. It should be noted that, although it was not crowned with America, Ochoa had a productive year in which he was one of the goalkeepers with the fewest goals and thus contributed to the good amount of points scored by his team.

Furthermore, at the international level, Memo conquered along with the Mexican team the bronze medal in the Olympic Games of Tokyo held in the middle of the year and also had decisive performances in the gold Cup, to take the Tricolor to the Final, where they fell in front of U.S.

In the case of Keylor Navas, an injury took away the possibility of playing the gold Cup with Costa Rica and possibly that could make a difference when choosing who was the best goalkeeper of the year in the soccer region of North America, Central America and the Caribbean in the most recent 12 months.

Meanwhile, Guillermo Ochoa is within the vacation period that America gave its players, which will end on December 26, the date on which the team cream blue will have to report in the facilities of Coapa to undergo medical examinations and physical tests for the start of the pre-stay.