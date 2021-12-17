Liverpool come back against Newcastle

Follow the Liverpool Well focused on his desire to compete again at the highest level in the Premier League, he knew that this week-long day was key to his purpose. To follow in the footsteps of Manchester City you had to add three to one Newcastle united that took the lead at 7 ‘through a former Anfield, Jonjo Shelvey, to make things difficult for reds.

However, with the game ahead, the locals were not nervous. Little by little they regained the pulse of the game, and in just four minutes, in one of their usual bursts, they had turned the situation around. Diogo Jota (21 ‘) and Mohamed Salah (25’) they scored two goals with which the first half would close.

The Merseyside squad was quite comfortable for the rest of the match, with the magpies far from being able to really hurt the 2020 champions. the sentence did not arrive until the end of the clash, when Trent Alexander-Arnold made the third and final goal.