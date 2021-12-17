Liga Expansin MX: Liga Expansin MX: The Certification and Admission Committee is approved to authorize promotion to Liga MX

Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MX, carried out the Ordinary Assembly of Liga Expansin MX with the owners and presidents of the 17 teams that make up the silver division.

In that sense, Arriola presented the achievements that this contest reached during the semester, among which stand out a increased attendance, the effective playing time, as well as recovery and economic growth who had the Liga Expansin MX.

Most important, however, was the creation of the Certification and Admission Committee so that the promotion process to Liga MXas long as the requirements are met (matter of infrastructure and financial control).

In this sense, The committee will review the documentation of the equipment that will seek certification, which must be delivered before March 2. In the same way, it was revealed that promotion may return from the 2022-2023 season but the club will have to leave Champion of Champions of the division, in addition to having three more certified teams at the time of starting the competition.

Likewise, the competition schedule for the Closing 2022 that will start on January 4 to end on May 14. While the Champion of Champions will take place on May 21 or 22. Finally, the preparation of the Protocol against Violence and for Diversity and Inclusion, which seeks to create strategies between safeguard integrity and security from all members of the football community.

Liga Expansin MX: Growth data More than 266 thousand fans returned. (420% growth rate).

Reduction of Covid-19 infections.

Category with the longest effective playing time with 51 minutes and 7 seconds.

Category with the most goals 237 in the regular phase (2.4 per game).

Average rating of 230 thousand people.

Category with the most debuts with 235 in two tournaments.

COVID-19 VACCINE NEWS IN MEXICO:

How to register online to get vaccinated against coronavirus?

When and where do I get vaccinated against coronavirus?

Steps and requirements to be vaccinated against coronavirus

What if the second dose of the vaccine is early or late?

Who and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus in Mexico?

What documents to bring to get the vaccine?

Official vaccination schedule against Covid-19 in Mexico by state