Leonardo DiCaprio jumped into frozen lake to save puppy

Leonardo DiCaprio revealed a dramatic story in which he jumped into a frozen lake to save a puppy. This was reported by the same actor, who gave details about this moment. This, in the middle of promoting his new movie, Don’t Look Up, coming to Netflix soon.

What happened to Leonardo DiCaprio?

The Oscar-winning actor reunited with his co-stars Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Tyler Perry to promote Don’t Look Up. On the occasion, his classmates asked Leonardo DiCaprio to tell the dramatic story in which he saved their little dog.

As revealed by the film’s director, Adam McKay, Leonardo DiCaprio lived with his puppies near the filming set, because it was filmed in the middle of the pandemic. Leo has these two huskies who are real tornadoes. Jonah would send me pictures of how they broke the couch »the filmmaker told EW.

It was as a result of this fact that they began to tell the story in the lake. “Basically they both fell into the lake”Jonah Hill explained, noting that both Leo and the puppy were left in the frozen water. «Not know what to do. I didn’t understand what is done in frozen lakes »said DiCaprio, who usually lives in warm California.

“One of the dogs fell and he jumped into the frozen lake to save him and as soon as he got him out of the water, the other little dog jumped into the lake”, Jennifer Lawrence commented on the Leonardo DiCaprio act. “The other started licking the one who was drowning and we were all in the lake together,” the actor continued.

In addition, he added that, due to the low temperatures, he ran to take refuge in his car. “I’m sure they asked him, I did too, but he immediately undressed in the car”Jennifer Lawrence added.