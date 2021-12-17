Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep: “The climate crisis is a reflection of the society that we are” | Don’t look up | Netflix | Shows

Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his student, scientist Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), discover that in a few months a huge comet will collide with the earth and that, if it is not acted immediately, it will destroy all life on the planet. so they alert the government to take action on the matter. But, when they arrive at the White House, they meet Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep), the president of the United States, an egomaniacal woman who is only interested in continuing to rise in the polls and who minimizes the alert by all means. What’s more, he decides to hide it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker