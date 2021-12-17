Leonardo DiCaprio almost froze to save his dogs

Pets are another member of the family. We’d be lying if we denied that we can’t get to love our pet more than that ‘brother-in-law’ uncle who only talks politics at family meals. Because, Leonardo DiCaprio’s gesture with his dogs has only made us take more affection for the actor.

It all happened during the filming of ‘Don’t Look Up’, the comedy that stars alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Tyler Perry – with the special appearance of Ariana Grande and Timotheé Chalamet – and that develops the story of two astronomers who discover that a meteorite is heading for Earth, but nobody believes them. During an interview for the EW portal, with all the mentioned actors, they told the anecdote in which Leo had to jump into a frozen lake to save your pets.

“The funniest thing about it is that Leo has these two rescue huskies that are really tornadoes,” the film’s producer, McKAy, began commenting until Lawrence opened the ban: “It tells the story of the frozen lake.” ‘.

According to Hill, who also lived with Leo for the duration of the recording, “both dogs fell into the frozen lake.” “Yeah, and then I got in,” DiCaprio confessed. I live in California, I didn’t really know what to do in front of a lake like that. ” “One of the dogs fell and he jumped in to save it, but as soon as he got one out, the other got in,” Lawrence explains. But the story does not end here: “The other started licking the one who had fallen and in the end we all ended up in the lake,” Leo concluded.

What happened after? Luckily the dogs are fine and the Wolf of Wall Street too, as he then went to a car to undress. Not so bad … We too would have saved our dogs!

