Leah Remini, the only woman in Hollywood who dares to criticize Tom Cruise (and his madness for Scientology) in public

Tom cruise he is one of the great stars of Hollywood has no possible discussion: the same appears in the most “serious” cinema (which has earned him three Oscar nominations) that he is capable of starring in.

big franchises like Mission Impossible year after year after year … and no stuntmen for action scenes as he likes to show off in promotions. But the fact that her exes are completely mute when asked about the years they spent with her,

his adherence to the Church of Scientology (religion in which he is considered a true messiah) and the legend about abusive behavior that is growing around him is tarnishing the image of a “good boy with a perfect smile” that has accompanied him for decades.

And to add fuel to the fire, another actress and former Scientologist has arrived: Leah Remini.

Leah Remini’s relationship with Tom Cruise and Scientology



Hollywood is smaller than it may seem to us, in the end everything is known and everyone knows each other and if that circle narrows even more, for example, entering the same cult, the relationship between stars is inevitable. And if we talk about Hollywood and religions, the cult that comes to mind is Scientology. Let’s not forget that relevant figures of American show business are part of this religion, for example

actress Elisabeth Moss or John Travolta. But if there is a shining star in the universe of Scientologists, it is Tom Cruise.

Tom Cruise’s relationship with Scientology begins with his first marriage to

actress Mimi Rogers. The then young actor (when they met she was a 31-year-old divorced woman and he was a nearly 24-year-old debutante) was always a person interested in everything spiritual (he even tried to study for a priest) and his new wife discovered the shape of his shoe:

the church of scientology, a cult of which the actor is the best ambassador because, among other things, he says it helped him overcome dyslexia.

Actor Tom Cruise and his first wife Mimi Rogers, the one responsible for his entering the Church of Scientology. /



This cult “part therapy, part religion and part UFO group”, as the expert pointed out.

David Bromley, Professor of Religious Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University, is based on mixing all kinds of beliefs such as that all human beings have past lives, that there was an extinct millennial alien civilization whose energy can unite with the human spirit and that by “auditing” the mind, reality can be changed at will.

For Scientology and for its leader, of whom he is a close friend, Tom Cruise has done everything, from imposing that a sound system patented by this cult be used in the filming of his films, to making Brooke Shields ugly in public when he came to therapy for postpartum depression (

Scientology doesn’t believe in psychiatry, psychology or conventional medicine drugs), signing one divorce after another because their partners did not commit themselves to the same level as him in the organization or “taking” from Nicole Kidman the children they had in common because when they divorced him he became persona non grata for worship.

In return, it seems, Scientology has also given him a lot. Or so says the actress and former member of this religion Leah Remini. Like tom cruise

Leah Remini has been rubbing shoulders with the upper echelons of American worship for years. and he has met the actor on several occasions, so many that until he left Scientology he considered him his friend.

How Leah Remini and Tom Cruise’s relationship changes



The tables turn (and a lot) when Leah Remini decides to abandon Scientology and, not content with that, creates a documentary series denouncing its practices and the consequences it leaves on those who are active in its ranks. The series has been nominated for Emmy Awards five times and

has won this award in two of them, in 2020 and in 2017. Precisely after winning the last of those awards Leah Remini spoke again about Tom Cruise: “At this moment we have no relationship, before we were friends but now

Tom and I are at opposite ends about what we think about Scientology. I cannot be friends with Tom as long as he is connected to this toxic and abusive religion that destroys families. ”

We doubt very much that Tom Cruise decides not to “be friends” with Leah Remini in view of what she has confessed about how her behavior was when they met in the cult. Leah Remini has explained on more than one occasion how

Tom Cruise has manipulated his image to look like a nice guy for decades and who is currently a person only obsessed with fulfilling the objective of Scientology that is none other than converting the entire population of the planet into its followers.

It also ensures that the actor uses the followers of the church to control, interrogate and exploit their workers who are even “punished” by those same followers. She herself claims to have endured some that

Another shouting match from Tom Cruise because he felt that he was not doing enough to recruit new adherents to the church. A row that we can easily imagine thanks to the

leaked audios in December 2020 in which the actor screams a spiel at two workers for violating the anti-covid protocol on the set.

For Leah Remini, the recorded anger and the actor’s words portray “the divine figure that Tom thinks he is and that Scientology makes him believe he is.” Whether or not Leah Remini is right about who and what Tom Cruise really is like let’s not forget

never an image; that of Nicole Kidman with her arms outstretched to heaven expressing the happiness he felt after signing Tom Cruise’s divorce papers.