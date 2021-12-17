launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

A new smartphone with an under-screen camera arrives in Mexico, the Axon 30 5G. It is one of the most recent international ZTE launches, with the main feature of integrating the second generation of its “invisible” front camera, now focused on the high-end.

The ZTE Axon 30 5G has an official price in Mexico of 14,939 pesos, available in the Telcel catalog in the only black color variant.

ZTE Axon 30 5G in Mexico, technical characteristics

ZTE Axon 30 5G Screen 6.92-inch AMOLED FullHD + resolution, 2460 x 1080 pixels 120 Hz refresh rate Under-screen camera Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 RAM memory and storage 8 GB RAM 128 GB of meroria, expandable with microSD up to 2 TB Operating system MyOS 11 based on Android 11 Rear cameras Quad: 64 megapixels f / 1.8 main 8 megapixels ultra wide angle 5 megapixel macro 2 megapixels for depth Frontal camera 16 megapixels “invisible” Battery 4,200 mAh with 65W fast charge via USB Type-C Others 5G connectivity On-screen fingerprint sensor Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.1 Price 14,939 pesos

Improved under-screen camera





The most important aspect of the new Axon 30 5G is that enhances under-screen camera technology introduced in the Axon 20 (which only arrived in Mexico in February of this year). The panel is 6.92-inch AMOLED with FullHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

In the area above the front camera, ZTE has placed a “second screen”, actually a small panel that covers the cutout in the panel for the front camera, and that achieves a higher resolution of 400 ppi, double from the 200 ppi of the previous generation.

This is how ZTE achieves the evolution of its under-screen camera technology, not only improving the appearance of the panel to achieve the “invisible” effect but also the quality of the photos from the 16 megapixel sensor.





Of the rest, the Axon 30 is a very capable high-end smartphone. Its power is the responsibility of a Snapdragon 870 chipset, assisted by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, with MyOS 11 operating system based on Android 11. In terms of autonomy, a 4,200 mAh battery is integrated, not the largest, but with a 65W load, one of the fastest in the entire Mexican market.

For photos a quadruple combo is integrated: 64 megapixel main sensor, 8 megapixel ultra wide angle, 5 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth. Finally, as the name suggests, the Axon 30 is ready for Telcel’s 5G networks when they finally launch in Mexico, and integrates Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 for wireless connectivity.

With the arrival of the Axon 30 5G the family is completed flagship of ZTE in MexicoSince the Axon 30 Ultra and Axon 30 arrived a few months ago.