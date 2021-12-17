launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

OPPO brings the new Reno6 Lite to Mexico, the newest member of the family. The Reno6 Lite, the younger brother of the Reno6 5G, offers mid-range features in an attractive package and at an attractive price.

The Reno6 Lite has an official price in Mexico of 8,799 pesos, available with Telcel and AT&T operators, as well as stores and chains such as Amazon, Mercado Libre, Elektra, Liverpool and Coppel.

OPPO Reno6 Lite in Mexico, technical characteristics

Reno6 Lite Screen 6.43-inch AMOLED FullHD + resolution, 2400 x 1080 pixels Hole in screen Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 RAM memory and storage 6 GB RAM 128 GB memory, expandable with microSD Operating system ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 Rear cameras Triple: 48 megapixels f / 1.7 main 2 megapixels f / 2.4 macro 2 megapixels f / 2.4 for depth Frontal camera 16 megapixels Battery 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charge via USB Type-C Others On-screen fingerprint sensor Bluetooth 5.0 AptX audio support 3.5 mm jack Price 8,799 pesos





Despite the fact that the Reno6 Lite is the “little one” of the family, it offers some interesting features in its range and price segment: AMOLED screen and 33W fast charging. The panel is 6.43-inch AMOLED and FullHD + resolution, with hole for the front camera. Unfortunately it stays at the standard 60 Hz refresh rate, but in contrast, fingerprint sensor integration wins due to panel technology.

For power it integrates a Snapdragon 662 chipset, assisted by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory, expandable with microSD, and ColorOS 11 based on Android 11. Its battery is 5,000 mAh with a load of 33W, as we already mentioned, by USB Type-C.





In a matter of cameras, the Reno6 Lite integrates three sensors: 48 megapixel main, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel for depth. Photography is complemented by a sensor to selfies 16 megapixels with beauty effects, among others.

Finally, it is worth mentioning the presence of the OPPO Glow finish on the Reno6 Lite, mainly in the Rainbow Silver color, which reflects different colors and tones depending on the impact of light. The Reno6 Lite is also available in the traditional black color.