Last chance to see Comet Leonard from Mexico: everything you need to know

This photograph of Comet Leonard was composed from 62 images taken with a moderately sized telescope. They were taken in the dark skies of the Eastern Sierra Mountains near June Lake in California, United States (Photo: Dan Bartlett / NASA)

The expectations were very high, but in the end, watching the kite leonard It has been much more difficult than expected.

Astronomers and experts from various organizations believed that the cosmos traveler could be seen with the naked eye at the beginning of December, and that the function could be similar to the one that Neowise gave in 2020. However, it was not, and the lucky few who were able to locate it had to use telescopes or binoculars to portray the celestial object, as did the Mexican architect Daniel Colorado “Dako”, from Zacatecas. There was not even luck on December 12, when the star reached its minimum distance from Earth.

“It has just passed its closest point to Earth, it has been monitored every night by experts from around the world and it is what allows us to make a forecast of how the brightness is going. Regrettably It has not lived up to expectations. The apparent brightness of the comet has stagnated and this depends on its internal composition … But it is so difficult to know … ”, explained Fernando Ávila Castro, a researcher at the UNAM Institute of Astronomy.

Despite this, we must not lose hope and the Institute indicated that we will have one last chance to see the comet from Mexico. This will come Sunday, December 19, after sunset. C / 2021 A1 Leonard will appear in the direction of the constellation Sagittarius, at 20:08, Central Mexico time.

To find it, it is important that we follow the show from a place far from the city, where there is no Light pollution. The sky should be very dark and clear. You will need to use professional observing instruments, such as a small telescope or good binoculars. If you do not know how to locate the constellation of Sagittarius, remember that there are applications that help you locate yourself in the sky, such as SkySafari, for Android, or SkyView, for IOS. Ávila Castro recommended looking for Venus (the brightest point in the sky, after the Moon), and very close to the planet we will see the comet.

The star was discovered on January 3, 2021 in the United States. That day, the astronomer Gregory J. Leonard detected a blurry spot in some images that the telescope of the Mount Lemmon Observatory, from the University of Arizona. The nebula did not appear in any registry and soon the experts knew that it was a new comet that was approaching towards the Sun and they cataloged it as C / 2021 A1 Leonard, in honor of the man who detected it.

To astronomers it was an unknown object. His last visit to the vicinity of the Earth occurred 80,000 years ago, the time it takes to circle the Sun some 35,000 years ago, Leonard resumed his way back to the Astro Rey. At the time he was identified earlier this year, he was at the height of Jupiter. Its orbit will continue to push it towards the vicinity of our planet until it reaches its perihelion, or closest approach to the Sun, in early January. Once it reaches the star, it will leave our solar system and never return. Therefore, experts recommend making one last attempt, as it is “an exceptional show.”

Image of Comet Leonard from the National Astronomical Observatory of Tonantzintla, Puebla (Photo: National Astronomical Observatory of Tonantzintla / Arturo Renteria)

Where did Leonard come from?

Comets are classified first according to their orbit, but also according to their provenance. In general, these types of stars come from two regions of the solar system.

The former originate from the Kuiper belt, which is located between 30 and 100 times the distance from the Earth to the Sun (astronomical units). They are short-lived, because they take less than 200 years to go around the star.

The latter come from a different region: the mysterious Oort cloud. These are long-term, because it takes more than two centuries to complete their orbit. The oort cloud is a sphere of ice rocks that is more than 2,000 astronomical units away. There Leonard originated. Astronomers explain that gravitational disturbances between the rocks themselves, or the gravity of giant planets, causes ice rocks to be ejected towards outer regions of the solar system and approach our star, becoming comets.

NASA explains that comets are Chunks of ice, rock and gas that fly through space, ”and heat up as they approach our star. Their tails are a consequence of the solar wind.

“The energy and the particles that come from the Sun propel the comet. This force pushes dust and gas behind the comet. The ion gas and dust have different weights, so they separate and form two spectacular tails. “

Leonard’s visit will be a unique cosmic event not to be missed. This is a great opportunity to meet this interstellar traveler.

Other astronomical events in December

– December 21: Winter Solstice.

– December 22th: maximum of the meteor shower Ursids. Up to 10 meteors per hour can be seen.

– December 27: Last quarter moon.

– December 29: the open cluster NGC 2244 and the Rosetta Nebula will be well placed for observation for most of the night.

– December 31st: maximum approach of the Moon and Mars.

KEEP READING:

Mexico prepares two solar eclipses: in Durango, Coahuila and Sinaloa it will be night in the middle of the day

Solar eclipse: what is the “ring of fire” that will be seen in the Yucatan Peninsula in 2023