Lalo Camarena revealed how he found out about his dismissal from Televisa

Eduardo Camarena was fired from Televisa in 2019 (Photo: Facebook / @VictorChairesCoria)

Eduardo Camarena is a sports journalist of recognized trajectory. Throughout his career he was able to be present in narratives of boxing championships, soccer world cups and different sports. Camarena revealed how he left televised sports, company where he worked since 1984. The dismissal was surprising, since it occurred in a couple of days without prior notice.

April 1, 2019, is a date the sportscaster will remember throughout his life. During those dates, Televisa Y Univision joined ranks to give life to TUDN as a global sports information project between United States and Mexico. It was at that time that chroniclers and communicators like Lalo Trelles, Raoul Pollo Ortíz and Raúl SarmientoAmong others, they left what was their home for a long way. The chroniclers were a hallmark of the television network, since they were regularly in charge of the broadcasts of matches of the Mexican Soccer Team and matches of the Liga MX.

That way, Lalo Camarena was invited by Javier Alarcon to your program in Youtube. The graduate in Journalism and Communication by UNAM He detailed how the day of the events was: “It happened on April 1, 2019. Is a date that I will never forget. A secretary spoke to me one Sunday, she told me that she had a meeting with Juan Carlos Rodríguez, vice president of sports. I have no problem saying names ”.

Lalo Camarena covered 600 boxing fights during his television career (Photo: Twitter / @AdrianaMonsalve)

The communicator continued: “I came to the meeting with this man. He greeted me very cordially and told me that he had bad news. The only argument he told me was: ‘Those who had been before did everything to bankrupt televised sports´ He told me that they couldn’t pay me anymore. I never complained, I never asked for matches or fights. I questioned them how it was going to be administratively ”.

At the time he received the news, he asked about his future financially: “I just asked him how we were going to be. He justified me that the previous managers were to blame. I was not a plant, I was freelance. Told me that Televisa it was my house And that’s when I got hot That’s where Eduardo Camerena came out and I told him ´´No cabr * n, this is not my house. They don’t run me from my house´´ ”, assured the narrator.

Lalo Camarena began to carry out his pininos as an editor in Televisa Radio around the year 1980: Later he was a reporter on the same chain and began his role as a reporter in 1984. Little by little, he was climbing and climbing steps until he became Editorial Deputy Director at Televisa in 1994. By the beginning of the century it became Chief Information Officer MVS Sports Y Fox Sports Mexico.

Lalo Camarena narrated just over five world cups (Photo: Twitter / @ Carlos8Reinosos)

He has dedicated his life to covering different World Cups like Spain 82, Mexico 86, Italy 90, United States 94, France 98, Korea-Japan 2002, Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010. He has also covered over 600 boxing fights, so his experience earned him a place within Televisa.

Camarena He commented that, after leaving the peripheral chain, the world did not come to mind. Nor did he enter into anguish, since he always knew that he had the foundations to fit in another sports environment. The narrator began testing on YouTube digital shows. So it is now part of The Eighth where next to next to Óscar Guzmán and Jorge Murrieta they lead the show In conection.

