La Jornada – Morena will attend Tepjf if INE postpones revocation exercise: Monreal

Mexico City. In the event that the National Electoral Institute (INE) decides to postpone the exercise of revocation of mandate, Morena could appeal to the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Power (TEPJF), in order to revoke this agreement, advance Senator Ricardo Monreal Ávila.

The coordinator of the parliamentary majority of Morena said that it is foreseeable that the majority of the councilors will approve this proposal promoted by the president of the INE, Lorenzo Córdova, and the councilor Ciro Murayama, “because they have enormous influence” within said institute.

In an interview, Monreal considered that the decision to postpone the revocation of the mandate “is part of democratic normality and we should not be upset or angry.”

Once this agreement is issued and approved, he explained, it is up to Morena, the political parties and actors, to turn to the Superior Chamber of the TEPJF, so that it can be revoked.

“So, there is still a more or less important path to go from the jurisdictional point of view,” said the legislator.

The morenista also considered “logical” this decision by Lorenzo Córdova and Ciro Murayama, since they allege that they do not have the resources and, although the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation did not grant them any suspension in the constitutional controversy they filed for the decrease in the budget, the issue “is sub judice.”

“I am almost sure that they are going to vote on the postponement and then Morena will appeal to TEPJF, which he will have to finally resolve.” That is, he continued, the revocation of the mandate will be prosecuted.

However, he affirmed, “no one should be surprised either, because the party that feels offended or that feels affected in its rights, resorts to the Electoral Court of the Federal Judicial Power, so that it finally decides.”