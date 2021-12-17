La Jornada – Aeroméxico shares sink 64% after public offering announcement

Mexico City. After the announcement of the public offer of acquisition for a penny of a peso of the shares of Grupo Aeroméxico, the price of the Mexican airline’s securities plummeted 64.77 percent this noon on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV).

According to data from the BMV, the airline’s shares fell more than 70 percent, but they cut the falls above 60 percent, to 1.42 pesos for each title.

In a statement sent to the investing public, Aeroméxico announced that it will carry out a public offer of acquisitions (OPA) as part of the financial restructuring process and pending the resolution of the bankruptcy court in relation to its process under Chapter 11 of the Law. Bankruptcy of the United States.

“These measures are conducive to the conclusion of the voluntary restructuring process of the company under Chapter 11, once it is approved by the court in the United States, and takes full effect, its joint restructuring plan,” announced the station.

The papers held by Delta Airlines will not be part of the OPA.

Operators commented on Twitter that they had not seen this type of collapse since it happened with the homes Homex, Urbi or that of the infrastructure company ICA.