Kyra Sedgwick recalled the role she did at Tom Cruise’s house and why the police arrived

After an unforgettable anecdote at the home of Tom cruise, Kyra sedgwick She tells today, not without irony, that the actor did not invite her to participate in any other celebration within the walls of his home.

During the program The Drew Barrymore Show, The 55-year-old actress related a funny story that happened in the house of the protagonist of Mission Impossible during a glamorous dinner he attended 30 years ago. By then, Sedgwick had already worked with Cruise on the 1989 film Born on July 4th and her husband, Kevin Bacon, had just filmed the 1992 classic with him Matter of honor.

The couple had been invited to a star-studded dinner at the home of Cruise and Nicole Kidman, who was then his wife. Everything was proceeding normally until a detail inside the house caught Sedgwick’s attention. “It’s a pretty good story. It was an embarrassing moment, but fun, “the actress first summed up during her conversation with Barrymore.

“I was pregnant, very pregnant, and they invited us to dinner. He had worked with Tom (in Born on July 4th) and Kev (Bacon) rolled with him Matter of honor. They were Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, because she was also in the movie, Rob Reiner, Nicole (Kidman), “he added.

He then revealed: “It was one of those nights that I am not often invited to … And there was some kind of mantel on a fireplace and I saw a little button under the mantel and I wondered: ‘ What is that button?‘ So I pushed him. ” Sedgwick admitted that he expected something “interesting” to happen if he operated the mechanism, but when he saw that nothing happened, his curiosity only increased. “So I tapped Tom on the shoulder and said, ‘I pressed that button,’ and he said, ‘Did you touch that button?’ And I replied, ‘Yes, I pressed that button.’ And he says, ‘That’s the panic button.’