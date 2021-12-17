Kylian Mbappé, Dusan Vlahovic and Joao Felix among the main objectives of the Winter Market

The names of Dusan Vlahovic, Kylian Mbappé and Joao Felix circulate in the media for being the footballers that clubs want in the next transfer market

The January transfer window is approaching and clubs are beginning to think seriously about the players they want to strengthen their squads.

Traditionally, the middle of the season is not a time to make major moves, but the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on soccer finances is unpredictable and the summer window saw millionaire transfers despite the economic situation of the clubs.

We present to you some of the players that are on the radar of the biggest clubs in Europe.

* Market values ​​are taken from Transfermarkt site

Dusan Vlahovic

Club: Fiorentina

Age: 21 years

Position: Forward

Assessment: 70 million euros

Possibly the world’s most coveted center forward behind Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and PSG’s Kylian Mbappé, Vlahovic is set to leave Fiorentina after negotiations to extend his contract, which ends in the summer of 2023, failed.

The Serbian international, who is Italy’s Serie A top scorer with 15 goals, had been considered by Tottenham as a possible replacement for Harry Kane in August, but chances are high that there will be serious competition for the southpaw when he opens. window.

Jules kounde

Club: Seville

Age: 23 years

Position: Defending

Assessment: 60 million euros

Kounde is one of the few highly rated young center-backs still available after a busy summer at that position. Chelsea, despite their efforts, failed to sign the defender in August but could return with another offer in January, especially given the uncertainty surrounding Antonio Rudiger’s contract renewal.

Despite Sevilla demanding € 80m for the French international, who clearly has the quality to provide an immediate boost to most of the top teams, Kounde would be a relatively low-risk signing given his talent. In addition to enjoying a good season with Sevilla, the 23-year-old has also cemented his starting status at Les Bleus.

Boubacar kamara

Club: Marseilles

Age: 22 years

Position: Midfielder

Assessment: 30 million euros

The race to sign the Marseille midfielder, who can also serve as a central defender, should be one of the most anticipated transfer sagas of the first half of 2022. He has not yet committed to a new contract, despite several offers submitted by the French and Kamara can go free next summer.

Financially troubled Barcelona is mentioned as a possible destination, but there is a lot of competition as Bayern Munich or a Premier League giant may choose to go ahead, while Marseille may still get money for their transfer. Regardless of his ultimate fate, whichever club Kamara signs, he may have landed the deal of the season.

Kylian Mbappé

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Age: 22 years

Position: Forward

Assessment: 160 million euros

Extending his stay at PSG or signing for Real Madrid in the summer seem to be the only two options for the superstar entering the final six months of his contract. As evidenced by Real Madrid’s failed attempts to get him for € 200 million in August, or how the club reportedly rejected Manchester United’s attempts to sign PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino in November, the players and coaches tend to leave only on PSG terms, not the other way around.

In a few weeks the fate of Mbappé will be in his own hands. While there is little indication that the French international is in a rush to decide his future (both he and the club can use the next few months to settle some final negotiations), Real Madrid may think otherwise and the January window represents the last chance. to put PSG’s determination to the test.

Aurelien Tchouameni

Club: Monaco

Age: 21 years

Position: Midfielder

Assessment: 35 million euros

Followed by many top clubs, chances are high that suitors like Chelsea, Juventus and Real Madrid will return in January for a player who continues to improve and has become a France international.

Initially, Tchouameni first stood out for his ability off the ball (closing gaps, scoring in midfield and winning personal duels) but he significantly improved both his distribution (more creative and risky) and his control of the ball. Although young, it’s hard to see Tchouameni and his wonderfully well-rounded skill set not make it to a major team in Europe.

Renato sanches

Club: Lille

Age: 24

Position: Midfielder

Assessment: 30 million euros

Few players can remember the same ups and downs that Sanches has had to face in his young career: from his great debut with Benfica and Portugal at Euro 2016, to failure with Bayern Munich, who spent 35 million euros and decided to hand him over to Swansea, he is now back in excellent shape with Lille and is an integral part of Fernando Santos’ plans in the Portugal National Team.

This season, Sanches has reinvented himself in a slightly more offensive role, often portrayed as a second striker or “fake number 9.” The transformation has not gone unnoticed and, with Lille looking to pour money into its coffers, Sanches may be the first out in January.

Anthony Martial

Club: Manchester United

Age: 26 years

Position: Forward

Assessment: 35 million euros

Martial, who came to United from Monaco in 2013 for € 40 million, was a budding superstar when he arrived in England, but now he desperately needs to resurrect his career. Partly due to injuries, a lack of backing from various coaches and playing out of position, Martial has failed to reach his potential at Old Trafford and the stage to begin his revival appears to lie elsewhere.

In his prime, Martial, whose movement and finishing skills are of the highest order, should be among the best forwards in the game. A move in January seems the most likely option, with PSG, Lyon and Arsenal all interested.

Luis Diaz

Club: FC Porto

Age: 24 years

Position: Extreme

Assessment: 35 million euros

The Colombian international has taken his game to another level this season. Diaz, who carries the ball with determination and intensity, is happiest when he can play with space on the left side, whether it be making incisive moments towards the penalty area with his right foot or looking for runs to pass to goal with a penetrating ball and with precise weight.

His performances in the Portuguese league (10 goals in 13 games) and the Champions League (two goals in six) have interested several top European clubs. And while no one is likely to pay his € 80 million pre-COVID exit clause, Porto is likely to get a substantial amount if they decide to let him go.

Joao felix

Club: Atlético de Madrid

Age: 22 years

Position: Forward

Assessment: 70 million euros

Although he is undoubtedly one of the most talented footballers of his generation, it is fair to say that Joao Félix’s career has been staked at Atlético Madrid. After being signed for 126 million euros from Benfica, he had had positive streaks but recently lost the confidence of manager Diego Simeone and started only three LaLiga games this season.

While Simeone has repeatedly alluded to prioritizing “team play,” one could easily see the brilliantly skilled, if occasionally fickle forward, settle down as a “false No. 9” under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Denis Zakaria

Club: Borussia Monchengladbach

Age: 25 years

Position: Midfielder

Assessment: 25 million euros

Another midfielder who is being closely monitored by top European clubs, Zakaria may not be on a level with Kamara and Tchouameni, but he has sparked a lot of interest with his contract ending next summer.

The imposing Swiss international has neat possession, likes to play with few touches and is able to move quickly with the ball. Zakaria moves well on the field, with technique and footwork to get out of difficult situations. Clubs such as Juventus, Arsenal, Liverpool are among the teams mentioned as possible destinations.