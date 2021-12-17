Kisses, smiles and lots of love: Ben Affleck and J.Lo stole the glances at the Venice Film Festival

The couple shocked the public by presenting themselves for the first time together before the cameras without hesitation (Photo: REUTERS / Yara Nardi)

The reunion of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez still giving something to talk about, now from one of the most romantic cities, Venice. The couple enjoyed not only their love, but their success in the Venice Film Festival.

Great artists attended the famous festival, including Ben Affleck, who attended the premiere of the historical drama film in which he stars, The last duel, but he was not alone, because next to him was the singer Jennifer López, who with a smile on her face evidenced his happiness.

The couple first showed up in a typical water taxi, in which both were stalked by photographers, but they did not decide to stop showing their love. They even greeted the press and shared some affectionate displays for the cameras as they headed to their luxurious hotel.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer López upon arrival for the premiere of “The Last Duel” (Photo: EFE / EPA / ETTORE FERRARI)



People gathered around them, as this would be the occasion when they would show themselves for the first time, in a completely open way, again as a couple after years of ending the relationship they had. almost led them to the altar.

Although the arrival of Bennifer It was because the actor was the guest, Jennifer did not separate from the actor and they even attended all the activities together. The singer, actress and businesswoman has several pending projects on her doorstep, but she did not miss the opportunity to accompany her boyfriend amid the ovations of her fans.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck during the last hours visiting Venice (Photo: REUTERS / Manuel Silvestri)

It was unknown if the interpreter of On the floor He would be present on the red carpet of the film, because during the morning of this Friday he had some individual activities, but again he surprised at night when, together with Affleck, he looked radiant in a white dress.

At the ceremony, Ben arrived in a car, got out of it and on the red carpet he stopped to pose for a few minutes in front of the cameras, but then he returned to the vehicle and opened the door from which Jennifer came out, wearing a long dress, with a deep neckline, and white, making their relationship official, which would have captivated the audience.

Jennifer Lopez surprised the press by appearing on the red carpet for “The Last Duel” with Ben Affleck (Photo: REUTERS / Yara Nardi)

Far from the fact that both had dressed in the best way, it was striking that the couple was enjoying their moment more than ever.

Contrary to the first days of their return, when both tried to hide their love, on this occasion the artists posed together in front of the Lido Cinema Palace, bringing out their best smiles, kissing and whispering things in their ears, while the photographers tried to capture each emotional moment of the lovers.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez showed their love in front of the cameras of La Mostra (Photo: REUTERS / Yara Nardi)

Previously the couple had already been seen in the amalfi beaches in Italy, as the singer would have celebrated her birthday in the middle of the sea, on a yacht, from where they showed their love to the public, because by first time they shared a photo together on their social networks.

In a recent interview, JLo confessed to being in his best moment. “I’m super happy. I’ve never been better. I want everyone to know that I am in the best moment of my life ”, shared the star during the promotions of his last song.

For his part, Ben has been seen visiting luxurious jewelry stores in Los Angeles, where he would have been looking for a ring for the singer, although some media managed to portray the actor watching engagement rings in the shop Tiffany’sbut I wouldn’t have bought anything.

