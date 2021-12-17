Kim Kardashian’s incredible gift to Pete Davidson

A complete ‘timeline’ of the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

If there is something that the Kardashians have shown throughout all these years, it is that they are experts at throwing parties, you just have to see the soiree that Kim organized after her highly commented monologue on ‘Saturday Night Live’. Well, the businesswoman has done it again. On November 16, your boyfriend? Pete davidson turned 28 springsAnd now she has just transcended what she prepared for him for the occasion.

Knowing Kim Kardashian, you sure think she threw a party full of luxuries for her. Well, you are wrong. The businesswoman’s gift to the comedian is more sentimental than material, and he will surely never forget it. Kim, aware of Pete’s great admiration for Flavor FlavShe decided to invite him to Kris Jenner’s house in Palm Beach so they could meet.

“They are like my family”, revealed the rapper during an interview with ET Canada. “And I was very honored to be with them throughout the evening. What I can say is that Pete loves Flavor Flav. He keeps talking about how much he likes me, he repeats it all the time. In the end “Kim said, ‘Okay, for your birthday you’re going to have Flavor Flav.’ He got in touch with me and that’s how I ended up there.” Wow, Kim is working it out.

Although neither of them has spoken (yet) about their relationship, the facts speak for themselves. They take photos with the fans, walk hand in hand, make plans with Kris Jenner … Come on, things are going from strength to strength. We will be attentive to see what more moments they give us.

