Kim Kardashian to build Palm Springs mansion that looks like a giant spaceship

Kim Kardashian will build a mansion that will literally look like it was taken from another galaxy.

The socialite Kim kardashian, 41, continues in a big way with her plans as an independent woman, when it is known that she has already started the necessary procedures to build a imposing mansion in the Beverly Hills area of ​​California.

According to the newspaper The Sun, which was the medium that released the news, Kanye West’s ex entered, on November 18, all the necessary documentation to carry out her architectural project, which will consist of a house that it will look more like one huge spaceship.

The new home of the mother of the young North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago will be located, if it receives the approval of the authorities, in a batch of $ 6.3 million, which he bought shortly before his split from the famous rapper.

The project, which will consist of a two-story building, will be carried out by the architectural firms Bo.Shi and Tadao Ando Architects and Associates, who will inject their own style.

So far it is known, thanks to the sketch that The Sun had access to, that the house will be in the shape of a triangle with rounded edges and a hole in the center, in addition to having a swimming pool and a spa.

This is how the lot that will house Kim Kardashian’s new home looks from above (Google Earth)

Kim Kardashian currently lives in a mansion that is around $ 60 million dollars in the Calabasas area.

