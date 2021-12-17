Kendall Jenner boasts the most comfortable outfit for shopping at the supermarket

Model Kendall Jenner shows off the more comfortable outfit to go shopping at the supermarket and nothing to do with her sister Kim Kardashian, who even wears a bag and monochrome outfit, even if she goes to the store.

Kendall nicole jenner share a series of photographs where she poses as simple as possible, or where the famous luxury brands appear with which she walks on the catwalks of New York or Italy, accompanied by her dog He carries a baguette on his arm as he searches for a good bottle of wine.

Of course, celebrities always surprise with the most beautiful dresses that we all want to have, but this time it is a piece of advice from Kendall Jenner to go shopping at the supermarket, and it is that although you can find the love of your life there , not everything is glamor.

Kendall Jenner all clothes look great even if she is a shorts and a loose sweatshirtThis is how he impresses this time on his visit to the supermarket, the wonder is in the great long coat in black that undoubtedly highlights the whole comfortable outfit and also ideal for autumn afternoons.

If you are looking for inspiration to know what colors are in trend, even if they are basic clothing pieces you may as well do as Kendall Jenner, who has combined the sky blue with mint green, colors with which you highlight your most romantic side.

As if that were not enough, and if you find yourself in the snow like Kylie Jenner’s sister, you can take some black boots with white socks, so as not to lose the sport styleBut if there is no snow in your city then some plush boots can look just as great.

Kenny, as they affectionately call him, loves mystery, which is why most of the time he poses with pretty dark glassesIf you go to the supermarket, you can apply the same technique to look the most attractive.

But do not be confused, that not by wearing a most comfortable outfit you are going to lose elegance, if you wear the long coat, do not forget to wear the same color bag just like the athlete’s girlfriend Devin Booker does, so as not to add width to your figure.

If you have the straight hair just like Kendall Jenner, how about wearing it loose and shiny, or you can also get one low ponytail, perfectly smoothed so you don’t look like you’ve run out of the pantry.