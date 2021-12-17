Keanu Reeves reveals story behind “sad Keanu” viral meme: “I was hungry”

Keanu Reeves revealed the story behind the viral “sad Keanu” meme (Sad Keanu) that circulated in 2010.

During an appearance in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert On Monday (December 13), the host showed the 57-year-old actor a photograph of one of the “sad Keanu” memes.

In the original photograph, Reeves can be seen sitting alone on a bench, his expression downcast and a sandwich in hand. The ambiguity of the photograph led it to become a viral meme more than a decade ago.

As soon as Reeves looked at the photo, he said, “I’m just eating a sandwich!”

The actor of John wick He went on to explain that he only “thought” and “some things happened in [su] life”.

“I was hungry,” he added.

The highly anticipated Reeves movie, The Matrix Resurrections, It will be released this month.

A new trailer was released earlier this month showing Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity.

Neo can also be seen connected to the Matrix, where he becomes saturated with the déjà vu of his past experiences.

The film also brings back Lambert Wilson, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Daniel Bernhardt from the original trilogy, and new cast members include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Fans are “over the moon” after seeing the new trailer.

“Wow, I thought the first trailer was great, but this… I’m really excited a lot right now. It seems they did, ”wrote one fan.

Another person added: “Excited is not a good enough word.”

The Matrix Resurrections It will be released on December 22.