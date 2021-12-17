Keanu Reeves revealed which movie he wanted to make a sequel to and couldn’t

On the basis that Keanu reeves a sequel to MatrixWith a character who ended his trilogy 20 years ago and believed himself to be dead, anything can happen within the feature films he made. In this context, there is a character who seems to be the weakness for this 57-year-old actor, of whom he would like to make a sequel but does not receive the approval from the studio. Is about Constantine, a film he starred in in 2005.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, Constantine It was inspired by the character of DC that he was both a sorcerer and a person capable of exorcising all demons. The character walked the fine line between hell and paradise, and this allowed him to face the most fearsome creatures. With a cast that included figures such as Rachel Weisz Y Tilda swinton, the box office collected was only 230 million dollars, from a budget of 100 million.

This made Warner Bros. Pictures, the studio behind Constantine, he didn’t even bother to think of a sequel. Today, when all projects are almost by definition thought of as trilogies, Reeves is eager to reprise his role as this superhero. This was confirmed in an interview with Stephen Colbert, where he gave details about it.

Colbert he asked Keanu reeves if there was any other character that you would have liked to make a new movie about, even one about “The one that nobody asks”. Without hesitation, the actor pointed to Constantine: “I would love to play John constantine again. I tried, I tried Stephen. I’d love to”. Although he did not clarify the reasons why the project did not come to fruition, it is clear that the poor reception and harsh criticism (46% approval in Rotten tomatoes) were not very helpful.

Keanu Reeves’ numbers might make you reconsider

Despite the fact that in 2005 Keanu reeves He was already a prestigious actor, in the last time he became one of the favorites on the internet, something that could justify a return of Constantineconsidering how easy it would be to promote the movie. But they can also be supported by the box office numbers: thanks to the 43 films starring him, more than 3.8 billion dollars were raised worldwide. In fact, he is ranked 219th as the highest grossing artist in history, in a ranking that leads Stan lee and that has second to Samuel L. Jackson.

How to join the Spoiler channel on Telegram?

If you have an account Telegram just click on the following button:

But if you don’t have a profile on the platform yet, you can download it at Apple Store or in Google store, depending on the operating system of your cell phone. Once inside the application, in the search engine put “SpoilerBV” and there you can give us subscribe to be aware of all the news.