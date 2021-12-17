Keanu Reeves revealed the truth behind his “sad” photo

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images / Ronald Asadorian / Splash News

After more than a decade since the photograph of Keanu Reeves “sad” was taken and went viral on the internet, the renowned 57-year-old actor spoke about the real context of the image that many fans took up as a meme and that could currently be part from a comic.

A few days ago, the movie actor as The Matrix, John Wick, Constantine, The Lake House, among many others, attended the program as a special guest The Late Show with Stephen Colbert hosted by well known American television host. During the talk, the host questioned Keanu Reeves about his legendary meme that went around the world and remains in force today.

As soon as Keanu realized where the talk was heading, he put his hands to his face, as the photo in question has haunted him since 2010. “We are all familiar with ´Keanu sad´Colbert said as he turned over the image he was wearing on a sheet of paper.

(Capture: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert / YouTube)

Upon seeing the photograph, Reeves exclaimed in despair: “I’m just eating a sandwich, man! … I was thinking. I had some things to do. I was hungry”. With this, the actor ended speculation about the situation he was supposedly going through at that time, because in reality he was just sitting enjoying an aperitif like anyone else in New York.

At the time, the image was cataloged by social network users as a sad or depressing moment for the actor only due to the fact that he was captured with his gaze fixed on the floor, which caused his head to be tilted forward. It should be noted that, during his artistic career, Keanu Reeves has attracted attention for having a somber appearance, his long hair and his beard.

“So you weren’t really sad in ´sad keanu´?”Continued the presenter. “I was thinking, I had things to do, I was hungryReeves replied, which sparked laughter in the forum.

Ronald Asadorian / Splash News

The memory did not stop there, as Stephen Colbert showed him a comparison of his controversial photograph with an illustration found in a comic. The actor commented that the drawing was made by Ron garney, who is dedicated to sharing his art in comics and assured that he was unaware of the art he would do based on his meme.

“I didn’t know he was going to do that, but that’s what he did, so I think it’s kind of a goal. He decided to take, I suppose, this moment of the character in this story in which he is thinking about various things and refer to it with this meme by putting it in the comic, “he concluded.

“BRZRKR”Is the name of said work where the reference to Keanu Reeves’ best-known meme appears. The comic is one of the last that the actor has undertaken with Matt Kindt and Ron Garney. So far, the first installment in history already has around 615 thousand copies sold.

REUTERS / Carlos Osorio

For several years now, Keanu Reeves has established himself as one of the public’s favorite actors for his spectacular appearances in hit movies. However, some of them are considered to have set an important guideline in his career.

In 1986, Reeves made his film debut with Youngblood . In 2003 he participated in Something’s gotta give, a romantic comedy where he shared credits with Jack nicholson Y Amanda Peet. Alongside Sandra Bullock, Keanu hit the big screen with The Lake House in 2006. Then he started the actor’s best-known series of films: Matrix, John Wick and Constantine. It is worth mentioning that the actor had a special participation in Toy story 4 where he lent his voice to “Duke Caboom.”

