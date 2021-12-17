Keanu Reeves and the gift for his co-star that made him cry – Metro Ecuador

Keanu reeves He is known as one of the kindest actors in Hollywood and his co-star in the ‘Matrix’ saga checked it out once more. Lance Reddick, who plays the role of Charon remembered a gesture that the actor had with him that almost made him cry.

Keanu Reeves makes thoughtful gift to ‘Matrix’ partner

Despite the fact that his John Wick character is violent and deadly, the actor’s nature is far removed from that bad boy image. According to Lance, there was one occasion when Reeves appeared on the set of the film just to give him a gift., despite the fact that it was not his turn to work that day.

In an interview with Vulture, Lance talked about working alongside Keanu and the time he met his girlfriend for the first time.

“On my first day of filming, it was Keanu’s birthday, but he wasn’t on the scene. He showed up anyway at nine o’clock at night with his girlfriend, whom I didn’t know. He wrote me a note thanking me for my effort and what I gave to the character in the film. “

The detail was so thoughtful it almost made him cry. He also said that he would like to frame the note he gave her.

He also said that Keanu’s girlfriend Alexandra Grant was incredibly cool. and that he understood that the actor wanted to visit him despite it being his birthday.

This story quickly went around the world and confirmed why Keanu is one of the most loved actors thanks to his simplicity and kindness to all his co-workers.

Keanu Reeves has gained fame for his generosity. Last October, it was announced that he had purchased Rolex watches for each stuntman in the movie ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’. The gift was delivered during a dinner in Paris where it was captured on camera.

On another occasion, a video showed Keanu helping the staff of the film ‘John Wick 4’ load the film equipment, giving a test of humility.

Keanu was on the set carrying equipment after finishing his workday and is even seen rejecting help to do so, showing a cordial attitude.

In a video posted on social media, Reeves carries equipment up a ladderHe has both hands full and carries a suitcase on his back, something that other celebrities would never do on a recording set.

The actor did not mind going through discomfort in order to help his colleagues to finish their work in the Paris location where they were.

Another proof of his goodness is that It is said that during the recording of Matrix, he allocated much of his earnings to members of the design and special effects team, in addition to giving motorcycles to stuntmen.

In addition to spending time on his career and hobbies, the famous actor likes to get involved in charities, such as Stand Up to Cancer and PETA.