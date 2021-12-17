Keanu Reeves admitted he never played Cyberpunk 2077

Keanu Reeves appears in Cyberpunk 2077, the controversial video game from CD Projekt RED. According to the actor, he never played it.

Keanu Reeves is currently promoting The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment in the famous science fiction franchise. In the last days of December, the actor will once again put himself in Neo’s shoes. Recently, the interpreter and his partner Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity), chatted with The Verge and took the opportunity to comment on Cyberpunk 2077, the role-playing game from CD Projekt RED.

In Cyberpunk 2077, Keanu Reeves is tasked with bringing Johnny Silverhand to life. According to the Polish developer, the famous actor had had the opportunity to play the video game and “he loves it”. However, it seems that the study lied when making these statements known, since the actor confessed that he never played the video game. “Do you play video games?” Asked the interviewer. “No,” he answered twice. Not even Cyberpunk? They asked him again. “No, I mean I’ve seen demos but I’ve never played it,” admitted the actor.

Did the studio lie about Keanu Reeves?

The truth is that there is no problem if Keanu Reeves never played Cyberpunk 2077, except that he completely contradicts the statements made by CD Projekt RED. He has played it. But, as far as I know, he hasn’t finished it yet. But he’s definitely played it and he loves it, ”Adam Kiciński said last year.

While talking about the video game, the interviewer revealed to Keanu that there are mods for him to have sex with. Instead of getting angry, the actor revealed that he was unaware of this modality and celebrated the idea. However, this mod was removed from the title by the studio, as their ‘most important rule about user-generated content, game mods in particular, is that it cannot be harmful with others. In the case of modeling changes, especially those that involve explicit situations, it can be considered as such by people who allow us to use their appearance for the purpose of creating characters in Cyberpunk 2077 “.