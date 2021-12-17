Katy Perry feels old when she hears tracks that quote her songs

Katy Perry has made a great and heartfelt reveal. The boot has been exclusively given to Out Magazine, according to the Just Jared portal. Words more, words less The 37-year-old American singer has said how hard it is to see references to some of her biggest hits in songs coming out today. And, from there, she claimed to feel old.

Perry maintained that he hears his lyrics on new songs constantly. He cited the case of Olivia Rodrigo and «Brutal«, Where he talks about the adolescent dream. In addition, the success of the single is often compared to that achieved by Katy with her first big hit “I Kissed a Girl.”

Honestly old man! And grateful to have survived and not be dead in a ditch somewhere, “he said with humor to the publication. “It feels like yesterday, especially when people say, ‘Oh my God, I used to listen to you when I was a kid,'” assuring that many of those who say it are already adults. It is “incredible” to see his music take on a second life.

It means that the music still resonates. It means that the message is still true for the people. It’s fun! It’s wonderful to have that stamp, “he said.

Perry gave the remarks after a promotional tour around his Las Vegas residency, whose show he defined as the “most eccentric” done to date. “It’s going to be a feast for both the ears and the eyes and it’s like the most laughs I’ve had in a rehearsal in my life,” in fact many consider it the craziest idea.