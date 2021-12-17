Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are expecting second baby

Actor Chris Pratt and writer Katherine Schwarzenegger will become parents for the second time in the coming months. The news has been published by the magazine People, but neither of the two nor their representatives have not wanted to give more details about the pregnancy of Arnold Schwarzeneger’s daughter.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger married in June 2019 and the following year they had their first daughter, Lyla María, 16 months old. The couple did not want to wait long to have the second daughter in common and next year the second child of Katherine Schwarzenegger and the third of Chris Pratt will be born as the protagonist of Jurassic world Y Guardians of the Galaxy He has a nine-year-old son, Jack, from his previous marriage to actress Anna Faris.

Actor Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their second baby Third parties

The exciting news comes just days after the interpreter and writer will celebrate the 32nd birthday of Schwarzenegger’s eldest daughter. Chris Pratt took advantage of his wife’s birthday to dedicate a few romantic words to her on his Instagram account where he thanked the writer for being by his side. “You are such a wonderful wife, mother, stepmother and life partner,” Pratt, 42, wrote on Instagram.

But the thing did not stop there and the actor confessed that he cannot imagine how lost he would be without Schwarzenegger being by his side. “You are beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily intelligent, you are a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no one else,” the message continued.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger at ‘End Game’ Premiere AP

In addition, the interpreter wanted to celebrate the good relationship he has with her and how well the two fit together in life. “Navigating the strange circumstances of our world is a task that I cannot handle alone. And I am very grateful that I do not have to,” concluded the actor.

Chris Pratt dedicated a nice post to Katherine Schwarzenegger for her 32nd birthday Instagram / @ prattprattpratt

Undoubtedly, the second baby that the couple will have is a symbol of the love that exists between them. The couple has proven to be an example in raising their daughter Lyla María these 16 months and they will surely continue on that path when the new member of the family is born.