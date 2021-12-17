Kate Winslet Tells The Potato: How She Prepared To “Throw Big Men To The Floor” On Her Return To Streaming

The renowned British film diva, Kate Winslet, returns to the series with the help of Mare of Easttown, a police officer set on the outskirts of Philadelphia.

In fiction, the actress plays detective Mare Sheehan, who investigates the strange disappearance of a twenty-year-old.

Her new character is an ex-athlete now turned into a Police officer, so the 45-year-old actress had to prepare and get in shape.

“I had to do a lot of combat scenes, fights, confrontations and arrests of people,” said Kate Winslet in an interview to which La Cuarta had access.

Kate winslet

Totally real

-How did Mare of Easttown come about?

-It was a bizarre time, actually. In September 2018, I was filming in Britain and within a month I received the Ammonite script and the first two episodes. I ended up saying yes to those two great and incredible jobs. I was really excited to be working with HBO again – I had done Mildred Pierce with them and it was a really great experience.

“I read the script and honestly it was kind of a dream for a middle-aged actress. Actually, I hate that term, but I’m 45 now. I’m not 20. And when I read Mare, I felt lucky that I was invited for something. which could have been offered to an American actress, for example. “

“The text was totally real and wonderful, and … I managed to feel myself saying those words. That is always a parameter for me: I say sections out loud when I am reading a script, and I interpret. I tell my son or my daughter: ‘come and read this scene with me quickly. ‘And so I get the feeling if it can be good. With Mare I had that feeling immediately. First of all, I was flattered to receive the invitation, but I was also seduced by the challenges. “

-What challenges were those?

-The series is set in Delaware County, outside the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is a different country from mine and a completely different character for me, different from everything I have done. I had never been to Delaware County prior to this project. People have the specific Delco accent, and that was an extra factor for me, and I was thinking, “Oh my gosh, I’m going to have to learn another kind of American accent once again!” I love doing accents, but this one is particularly tricky.

“Family dynamics can change depending on the past”

-Who is Mare Sheehan?

-He is a character who was the pillar of a community for many years. She’s a detective sergeant, a good detective sergeant. The year before, a girl in her early 20s, Katie Bailey, disappeared. She was the daughter of another county woman, an old friend of Mare’s. Everyone knows everyone in Easttown, so all eyes were on Mare, for her to find Katie – but she didn’t.

“They don’t know if she’s dead or she’s alive, they don’t know what happened. They have no idea. Also, when Mare was 16 years old, she was responsible for the point of victory in a national women’s basketball championship. The city became famous. And every year there is a ceremony around that great episode that happened 25 years ago. Mare is held high before the population of the city and everyone acclaims her as a great heroine, but she does not feel that way. Half the time she he just wants to hide and disappear, but he keeps going. “

-What is the story about, in terms of plot and theme?

Well, it’s about a murder in a small town, and there is a moment of suspense at the end of every hour. I got caught up in episode after episode, you know that wonderful thing you feel when you watch a murder drama and they’re trying to figure out who the killer is? The “who was it” is very fascinating. I think it’s a very smart story in that genre.

“But it’s not just a crime story. Actually, it’s more about community, about mercy, compassion, and sadness; and about how real people live, how they deal with real things, and how those real things aren’t always happy. You understand? They can be very challenging. Family dynamics can change based on something that happened in the past or is happening in the present. “

“I spent a lot of time in the police”

-Mare is a former athlete and current police officer, how did you prepare yourself physically for the role?

-I knew it would be a great challenge. It was a long shoot. It was 124 days and the Covid emerged in the middle. I played that character for over a year and there were five months of preparation. He had to be in shape. Not because you necessarily have to see a fit body or things like that, but because you had to run a lot on the set. He had to do a lot of combat scenes, fights, confrontations and arrests of people, throwing huge men to the ground. So during filming, it often had to be like an athlete training for something.

“Actually, I was not training physically, but I did a lot of long bike rides, I tried to pedal 20 km a day, something like that. I mean, nothing exaggerated, but I had to be healthy and up to date with that. The thing is, it’s good. feel like she had been strong in her youth, but she’s not exactly like that now. That’s why I didn’t want to portray her as an unreal wonder woman in her early 40s. “

“Most of us women are not like that, we do what is possible in the middle of all the juggling. So I also wanted to reflect that. For me, I just had to keep well to face that, because it was very intense work.”

-What research did you do?

-I spent a lot of time with the Easttown police and the Marple Township police, which are neighbors. There was a group of detective sergeants and police officers who really helped me a lot.

“Especially a woman named Christine Blaylor. A detective sergeant who was explosive, small, extraordinary, a beast. She had a life, not exactly like Mare’s, but similar: she was a very young mother, did not have great prospects and needed to do something to give herself value and have a goal in life. “

“At 22, she was pushing the baby carriage at a shopping mall and met a friend who had just graduated from the Police Academy. And she thought he was fit, he was strong and he could do that too. She pondered that the child was almost three years old and that in a year it would be possible. And she did. She was one of the two women who graduated in a litter of 55 people. She is a detective sergeant until today, she is almost my age. It is incredible, very , very positive. “

“Whenever we had what we called police scenes, or detective scenes, that required precise detective work, or when I used a gun or something like that, she was there. She was like, ‘That, like that, that’s real. It’s like that. himself. ‘It was what I needed to hear. “

Watch the trailer for Mare of Easttown