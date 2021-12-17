Justin Bieber gets rid of a lawsuit for sexual abuse thanks to his alibi with Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber has been exonerated of the case of sexual abuse for which he was denounced in 2020, when two women accused him through Twitter of some events that allegedly took place in 2014 and 2015. One of the women who denounced the events and who has made herself known under the name of Danielle, took legal action against the singer of hits such as ‘Baby’ for alleged abuses that sThey were produced on March 9, 2014.





The facts



According Danielle, Bieber He invited her out for a drink after putting on a surprise performance in front of a small group of people in a bar. The singer invited two more friends to join them and then they went to a Four Season hotel in Austin (Texas), where he took her to a private room and, according to the complainant, ended up assaulting her. When this came to light, the second woman and alleged victim, named Khadidja, assured that the author of ‘Purpose’ attacked her in another hotel in New York in May 2015.

Justin Bieber responded by filing a defamation lawsuit claiming $ 10 million from each., claiming that had “indisputable documentary evidence” for show that the affirmations of the two women were “lies scandalous and invented ”; so he maintained his innocence.

Bieber’s tests



Bieber assured that At the time that Danielle’s alleged assault occurred, he was with the singer and actress Selena Gómez, his partner at the time, while on May 5, during the hours when Khadidja claimed that Bieber was With her at the Langham Hotel, photographs and witnesses assure that this version is false, since the singer was at an after-party at the MET Gala in New York.

The ‘Radar Online’ portal has had access to the case documents and in them it is stated that Last November, Justin Bieber and Daniella reached an agreement to resolve the lawsuit through private mediation., without the need to go to trial. On the other hand, in the case of Khadidja is solicitous, a few weeks ago, that the singer’s claim be dismissed, arguing that it had not damaged his reputation that the comments he made about the Canadian were not defamatory.

