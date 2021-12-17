Jurassic World Dominion: Revealed First Image of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in Film | Film and Television

Universal Pictures wants to give us a Christmas full of dinosaurs. After premiering the prologue of the feature film with the first 5 minutes of the film, now it is the turn of the first official images of the two protagonists of this new saga of Jurassic Park.

The new installment of the popular franchise started by Steven spielberg, Jurassic World: Dominion, will be directed by Colin trevorrow And more than half a year before its premiere, it is already generating a huge expectation in what it will mean to complete the first trilogy of the Jurassic World saga.

In the first photographs that have been revealed through Entertainment Weekly Y Total Film we can see how Chris Pratt finds himself in a landscape surrounded by snow trying to calm one of the animals that have been spread around the world causing panic among the population. As for Bryce Dallas Howard camouflages himself to avoid the stalking of another dinosaur.

“They have been multiplying and living among us and colliding with us. Dominion unfolds all over the world, through many different environments: in the jungle, city, desert, snow. It is exciting to watch these creatures navigate environments for the They weren’t built to survive. They grew up in a theme park and now they’re here! ” the director confirmed.

The film will be a direct sequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which was directed by the Spanish Juan Antonio Bayona, and at the same time it will be a shot of nostalgia, since it will recover as co-stars of the film three of its founding interpreters: Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern. They will also repeat Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong, which is the perfect crossover between original and contemporary history.

The return points to a ‘hand of experience’ for the two protagonists of the new saga who have not been able to gain control after the theme park disaster: “He is at a point where his methods are being questioned and if he can stay safe and fulfilling the responsibility she has to the other people in her life who care about her. “

The major has set June 2022 as the release date in theaters, in more than half a year, so we hope that in the coming months trailers and trailers for the film will begin to arrive that will allow us to discover more details of the story.