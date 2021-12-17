Julio César Chávez Jr. revealed the “negative” side of the Mexican Grand Champion

(Photo: Instagram / jcchavezjr)

On the eve of the return of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to the ring, the son of the legendary boxer has provided statements about the preparation he has made to fight against the Peruvian David Zegarra. However, among his words he has also sought to defend himself from criticisms and comments issued by his father. On more than one occasion they have even highlighted words that compromise the personality of Chávez González, whom he has come to classify as a negative person.

Through a series of videos posted on his social networks, the heir to the multi-champion defended himself from criticism. In that sense, he argued that the comments that his father has made against him are because often highlights the mistakes you’ve made throughout your career. He even hinted that in his most recent preparation he has been training to be well with him and not cause him discomfort.

“He says many things about me and I am going to tell you one thing, like this, in secret. My dad’s fans love him as a boxer, but as a person, the truth is that it is very negative (…) I do f * ck because my dad is distracted with me because I never bother him. I have always worked to be well with him, give him everything and not disturb him, “he declared through his Instagram account, @jcchavezjr.

Julio César Chávez Jr. came to be considered one of the best prospects in Mexican boxing (Photo: Instagram / @ jcchavezjr)

Although the negative comments about his athletic performance have been accentuated recently, since he fell in the exhibition fight he had against Anderson Silva on the undercard of the Tribute to the Kings, the Junior stated that the attacks have been recurring since he began to prepare to enter the world of boxing.

“When I started training he drank a lot and he said to me: ‘Hey, you bastard, what’s up. You are joto or what, you bastard ‘. I respected him a lot and he hardly spoke, but when he did I told him that I like boxing. He does not forgive anything at all and I have nothing with anyone, I am simply telling the truth “he continued.

Despite this, he assured that he is the only one who maintains a cordial and close relationship with his father, even “I am always with him or better, because right now I am giving the weight for the fight. My brothers say that I am the spoiled child, but because they are doing very badly, they are very antreros. My dad has never seen me badly, “he said.

David Zegarra will be Chávez Jr.’s new rival (Photo: Instagram / @ jdpromociones)

And it is that the fame of his father has been a hard burden with which he has had to deal in his career. Throughout his years as an active boxer he has seen in the eye of criticism for controversial performance, as well as situations outside the ring such as addictions and arguments with one’s own Grand Mexican Champion. In the first years of its trajectory, his future predicted promising traits due to his qualities.

Ignacio Beristain, a legendary boxer coach in Mexico, assured that both he and Omar had good characteristics in the ring, which could have led them to repeat the path of their father. “I knew them since they were children, they both boxed well, but the drug won out over them, the indiscipline too“He said in an interview for the YouTube channel There is a shot.

Regarding the eldest of the brothers, he assured that “I did not know anything about him, and the truth is that it is painful but it is better not to remember something and someone who never gave up to boxing what he should have given him, is an inheritance that he did not know how to respect, that his father left him the greatest fighter that Mexico has given to the world ”.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old boxer will return to the ring to face the Peruvian boxer David Panther Zegarra. The duel will be held in the category of light heavyweight, at the Palenque of the Culiacán Sinaloa Livestock Fair on Saturday, December 18. Although the duel will be an exhibition, Chávez Jr. will seek victory to move to a better level and have arguments to challenge Saúl Canelo Álvarez.

