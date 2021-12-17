Julio César Chávez Jr: my dad gets upset because of what people say

Julio César Chávez Junior He will go to the ring this Saturday in a contest that he will hold against the Peruvian David zegarra, within the framework of Palenque of the Culiacán Livestock Fair. Given this, the son of The Great Champion He referred to its present and He took the opportunity to leave a little memory for his father.

And is that the Junior He remembered his last fight, the same one in which was defeated by UFC expeller Anderson Silva, and that took place in the framework of his father’s last exhibition fight, Julio Cesar Chavez. There, the boxer he regretted his father’s criticism of him, considering that “it goes up” because of what people say.

“Little by little we have been working, we brought a little weight up, I had an injury from the last fight against Anderson Silva, a very bad fight, I fought very badly, I was sick for that fight. There are no excuses, excuses are useful in my career or in my life, but that time I fought with bronchitis and couldn’t breathe. I was left with that bad taste in my mouth, I did not like it“, He said Chávez Junior for the Contra las Cuerdas portal.

“Today I am in more spirits, with more desire to box. Then there were very sudden fights, my father’s farewell, with all due respect … it does not affect us or harm us, But (my dad) does get carried away with what people say, he tells me: ‘I throw more punches than you’ … He’s a retired professional boxer, but all this generates in him some confusion or it rises a little, but I have stayed, “he added.

Nevertheless, Chávez Junior He stated that today he is in better physical and mental shape to resume his boxing career, trusting that he will come out with his fist raised this Saturday and later better things will come for your career.

“It has been very difficult, here I go, I am connecting in the ring, I have felt better, but There has been one other thing that has not let me enjoy, but I think this is going to be the fight where I will give my best and better things are going to come for me, “he explained.

The fight will be televised

TV Azteca, a chain in which his father Julio Cesar Chavez is a boxing analyst, announced that will broadcast this Saturday Junior’s fight against David Zegarra on open TV, so the contest can be followed from the homes of boxing lovers.