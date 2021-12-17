José Juan Macías offers to play at Club América

The directive of the America continues to work on assembling the equipment after the arrival of Diego Valdes Facing the Clausura 2022 Tournament, so that the desk of Santiago Banos, sports president of the Azulcrema institution, came the curriculum of nothing more and nothing less than Jose Juan Macías, player of the Chivas, but that is on loan for a year with Getafe.

According to information from Josh Mendoza, the representative of the youth squad of the Guadalajara contacted the leadership of all the Eagles to offer their client for the remainder of the loan, that is, for the last six months, after not entering into the plans of the Spanish strategist Quique Sánchez Flores.

Point out that the directive of the Sacred Flock He has not contemplated his return because of the way in which he decided to leave, so JJ’s options are running out, who so far in Europe has failed after his little involvement with the Azulones, so it is difficult for another squad of the Old continent be encouraged to sign it.

It is worth mentioning that there are still no talks between the two institutions, only an offer by their representative, who works at forced marches to find a new adventure for the former player of the Lion. Note that at the moment it is only one rumor of several that can occur in this transfer market, so we will have to wait for more information about it.

How is the reinforcement issue going?

According to information from Gibrán Araige, Santiago Baño promised Santiago Solari to have all the reinforcements before December 26 in order to be able to carry out the preseason with them for the next campaign of the maximum Mexican soccer circuit, where both will be playing their continuity.