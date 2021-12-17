Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s most passionate kisses in public

The demonstrations of love in public of Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck they are the faithful reflection that they love each other. With passionate kisses, the famous couple does not hide from anything or anyone.

Since they got back together, the first images that were captured were “stolen.” However, although they did not want to show themselves in public, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck there were some passionate kisses novel.

And yes, they are very much in love and did not want to hide it for a long time. It should be remembered that Jennifer and Ben had been engaged in November 2002 until they postponed their wedding and, a day before it happened, they unexpectedly announced their breakup. However, this time it seems that it is final and they decided to give love a new chance.

While the rumors of a new reconciliation began to circulate strongly, the couple was kept as hidden as possible. You could only see the odd image together thanks to a paparazzi who could get the so “precious” photo.

The passionate kisses of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in public

Finally, before long, both Jennifer Lopez What Ben affleck began to show themselves and shamelessly to the passionate kisses in public. Nothing to hide anymore, quite the opposite.

The couple of lovebirds lowered their guard and showed themselves to the kisses on public. The romance progresses happily and both celebrities, every time they see each other, they show their love.

Particularly, in one of the videos of the moment, Jennifer can be seen very much in love caressing Ben’s cheek and the passionate kisses. Both do not stop looking into each other’s eyes in a unique way.

Between passionate kisses, pampering and some things in the ear that are said, Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck now they are shown in public like nothing. According to a source close to both, the couple are eager to spend as much time together as possible during the summer.

It should be remembered that, not long ago, they rented a house to vacation together in Miami and, as if that were not enough, JLo She is already planning to move to Los Angeles to be closer to her beloved Ben. What do you think of this couple?