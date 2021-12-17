Jennifer Lawrence Says “Trauma” From Leaking Nude Photos Will Last “Forever”

Jennifer Lawrence reflected on the 2014 incident in which hackers posted nude photos of her on the internet.

The actress of Silver Linings Playbook was the first of more than 100 high-profile people to be the target of the 4chan scandal in September 2014.

The hack ended with nude images of famous actors, musicians, models and presenters leaked on the website 4chan, an image-sharing forum, at an event linked to Apple’s iCloud service. The list was made up mostly of female stars and included Rihanna, Kate Upton, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevingne, and many more.

In a new interview with Vanity fair, Lawrence said: “Anyone can see my naked body without my consent, at any time of the day.

“Someone in France just published them. My trauma will exist forever. “

Recalling the 2017 incident, Lawrence said, “I feel like the whole damn planet is fucking me in a group, like there’s not a single person in the world who isn’t able to see these intimate photos of me. .

“You can be at a barbecue and someone can open them on their phone. That was something really impossible to process. “

In another part of the new interview of Vanity fairLawrence recalled preparing for death on a private jet that nearly crashed in 2017.

Lawrence’s new movie, the Netflix set Don’t Look Up, It will premiere on December 10.