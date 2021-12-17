Jennifer Lawrence and other actors who got hurt doing their stunts | Famous

While the Hollywood industry goes to great lengths to ensure the safety of actors, actresses, stunts, and members of its film production, it is inevitable that some accidents will occur.

But sometimes some of the biggest stars in Hollywood have found themselves in situations that put their physical integrity at risk. Below we show you the most prominent cases.

The protagonist of the first season of ‘Batwoman’, Ruby rose, caused two herniated discs near his spinal cord while performing a stunt for the series.

To avoid major consequences, the doctors decided that it was best to operate, as she herself related in an Instagram post.

“Two discs had herniated while doing stunts and they were close to my spinal cord. I had chronic pain and couldn’t feel my arms, ”the actress commented.

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2019, the ‘Monster’ actress revealed that during the filming of one of her movies, she had torn the ligament in her thumb when fighting “a very big guy.”

In 2005, while filming an action scene in ‘Æon Flux’, she caused a herniated disc after falling badly from a backflip.

“That injury scared me, I was almost paralyzed,” Theron said in an interview with Total Film.

The man famous for bringing Han Solo to life in ‘Star Wars’ injured his shoulder while rehearsing a scene for the new ‘Indiana Jones’ movie in late June 2021.

The actor was practicing a fight choreography when the injury occurred, according to Deadline. The footage of his scenes was rescheduled so that he could focus on his treatment. Two weeks after the accident, Harrison ford He was seen walking around London with his arm in a sling.

The Oscar winner was injured after gas from an on-set explosion damaged one of her eyes while filming a scene for Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up.”

According to information from Page Six, Jennifer Lawrence he was in the middle of filming when debris from the glass that was about to shatter fell near his eye. So far neither the actress nor her representatives have spoken about it.

The Top Gun star was injured while jumping between two buildings during the filming of Mission Impossible 6, in London.

According to People, Cruise was secured to a harness while performing the jump, but had a bad landing that caused him to crash hard to the side of the building.

While he was working on ‘The Lone Ranger’ from 2013, Johnny depp He was almost thrown and trampled by a horse.

Recalling that experience on the Entertainment Tonight program in 2019, the actor assured that he still remembered what the sound of the animal’s hooves was like near his body.

“It was weird because it wasn’t like one of those adrenaline-fueled moments where you’re freaking out and panicking and things like that. I was very lucky, because it could have been horrible,” he said.

During a scene from ‘Django Unchained’, Leonardo Dicaprio he cut his hand on impact with a crystal glass, but remained in character so as not to break the continuity of the scene. His hand with royal blood reached the final cut of the film.

“Leo had hit the table with his hand countless times and moved his hand further and smashed a cordial crystal glass. Blood was dripping down his hand. He never broke character. He continued. He was in that area. It was very intense,” he commented. the film’s producer, Stacey Sher, in an interview with Variety.