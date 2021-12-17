Jennifer Garner to replace Julia Roberts in the series The Last Thing He Told Me

Jennifer Garner will take on the lead role in a new Apple TV + limited series titled “The Last Thing He Told Me.”reports Deadline. Garner, who will also serve as executive producer, will replace Julia Roberts, who was cast in the title role but had to step back due to scheduling problems. Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine will produce the series with Witherspoon representing the studio along with 20th Television.

Based on the story of The New York Times # 1 bestselling book of the same name by Laura Dave, the Apple TV + adaptation will focus on the story of a woman (Garner) whose inexplicable disappearance of her husband leaves many questions unanswered. answer. While separating the truth from the lies of this strange event, the woman creates an unlikely bond with her 16-year-old stepdaughter. Published by Simon & Schuster, the novel has sold more than 1.3 million copies to date and has logged more than six months on the New York Times bestseller list.

This isn’t Garner’s first time working with Apple TV +, the star is also featured as the title role in another book-turned-series titled My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which is based on the memoir of the same name written by. Amy Silverstein. Along with her Apple TV + credits, Garner has been busy directing and producing the Netflix movie Hoy Sí, which tells the story of a day when parents say “yes” to everything their children want to do.

You may also be interested in:

Jennifer Garner and Netflix say yes to the sequel to “Hoy Sí”

Garner’s next film release will be a science fiction film titled The Adam Project, in which he will appear with Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo. To keep things in the same movie as a book theme, Garner is set to star in and produce Family Leave, a comedy film that will take much of its story from Bedtime For Mommy, a book by the best-selling author. Amy Krouse Rosenthal.

With his versatile acting background, Garner will be a perfect fit for this book with the film adaptation of a mysterious disappearance and an unlikely friendship between stepmother and stepdaughter.

The series was created by Dave and co-created by Oscar winner Josh Singer, who are a married couple. Hopefully, there will be more information on the cast and crew soon for those who are looking forward to it. @worldly