Jennifer Garner has had other partners and husbands besides Ben Affleck: meet them | Famous
Despite the fact that the famous woman tries to keep her private life (she does not show her children, she hardly gives interviews of her private life, etc.), in recent days she has been talking about.
But, not only has it been with Affleck, the media have also managed to discover what other significant relationships the actress has sustained.
Jennifer Garner and Scott Foley
They met in 1998, during the recording of the television series ‘Felicity’, in which they played a young couple in love. The relationship seemed to be going from strength to strength, because 2 years later they said “yes, I accept.”
However, the love ended shortly after: in 2003 they announced their separation and, the following year, their divorce had already been formalized.
Last September, in a conversation with Andy Cohen for Sirius XM, Scott Foley assured that he does not keep in contact with Jennifer Garner for the simple fact that they have taken different paths: “she has her own family, I have mine.”
Jennifer Garner and Michael Vartan
That wasn’t the only time the Hollywood star had a crush on a co-worker. During the recording of ‘Alias’ he had a similar experience to the previous one: he fell in love in real life with the person who gave life to his romantic interest in fiction.
In August 2003, representatives of the actress confirmed to Us Weekly that love had crossed the screen and they were dating. However, the relationship was very short: for 2004 they announced their separation.
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck
Without a doubt, the best-known couple of the diva and even the longest-lived. The actors had the opportunity to share credits in a couple of films (‘Pearl Harbor in 2000 and Daredevil in 2002) before their romance took place.
By 2004 they began to circulate photographs showing that they were together, but they avoided speaking publicly about it.
In early 2005 they got engaged and in June of that year they walked down the aisle in a private and secret ceremony.
Together, they had 3 children: Violet, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel. Jennifer and Ben have proven to be very devoted parents, doing everything to keep up with their care.
In 2015, they announced their separation amid rumors of infidelity by the fellow film director. In 2017, he concluded his divorce proceedings.
In December 2021, Affleck claimed on the ‘Howard Stern Show’ that he struggled with alcoholism during his marriage to Garner because he felt “trapped.”
This statement caused much controversy in the comments, although that was not the only comment that divided public opinion:
Ben Affleck regretted parting with Jennifer Garner, do you still have feelings for her?
Jennifer Garner and John Miller
After the love disappointments of the past, the ‘Elektra’ actress decided to open her heart again.
In October 2018, Us Weekly announced that it had started an affair with the businessman and CEO of CaliBurger. So far, the two have kept a low profile when it comes to their relationship and what is known about the couple is thanks to the pink press.
In August 2020, love seemed to have come to an end, according to different media reports, but in May 2021, they gave themselves a second chance. So far they are still together.
Did you know all of Jennifer Garner’s partners?