Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Favorite Fake Take From Friends

Jennifer Aniston He has shared a ‘story’ on his Instagram profile in which a fake shot of a scene that was never broadcast appears. If you are a ‘Friends’ freak (holi, you’re not alone), you still know what scene it is, because in the outtakes that have been around the internet for years it is present, but if you have only seen the series, you will not identify it because as we have said, it was never part of the chapter!

In the ‘clip’ appear Rachel, Phoebe and Monica on the Central Perk couch, and the first tells an anecdote: “Phoebe, I was at a bachelorette party the other day and the cake was shaped like a man’s ‘thingadingding’ and I thought, what do you think about it? Horror or funny?” To which Phoebe replies, “Uh, I don’t know, Monica, what do you think?” And Monica concludes with a “vulgar”.

What Rachel wanted was to know what Monica really thought, because it was what he had ordered for his farewell, and after knowing that Monica would not be amused, he says to Phoebe: “Well, I’ll see if they can cancel it, if not, they can put something for make it look like a weird elephant. ”

Well, in the mock shot, it was impossible for Rachel to explain the elephant part, because either she or Phoebe were laughing, and the dynamics are super hilarious.

Ready to brighten your day? Hit play:

By the way, if you’re a fan of ‘Friends’ outtakes, there are plenty on YouTube. But we warn you, once you start to see them, you can no longer stop.

