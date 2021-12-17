James Cameron wants to make a version of a movie for the cinema and another for streaming

The growing success of streaming giants like Netflix has led to a new way of understanding cinema, opening a gap between the most conservative and those who have decided to adapt to this new format. Some directors like Steven Spielberg have already been against it. James Cameron has spoken with Denis Villeneuve about the subject in an interview for Variety and not only is he in favor, he also wants to make two different versions for his films.

When the director of ‘Dune’ asks him about his point of view on streaming platforms and cinema and if this evolution scares him, the filmmaker responds that he is not afraid, that he loves change, and adds: “I think that what we are seeing is an expanded version of the cinema. I want to make a film that lasts six hours and two and a half hours at a time. The same film. You could watch it in streaming for six hours or have a more condensed version, with more ups and downs and immersive in the cinema. The same movie, only one is the novel and the other the movie. Why not? We are going to use the platforms as it has not been done before “.

Villeneuve has a different vision of this type of format: “I am optimistic. I believe that the experience in the rooms will prevail. I think we need that kind of massive, immersive, physical experience. Sound, with Atmos or IMAX system, becomes physical. It is not something that can be reproduced at home. There is nothing as powerful as sharing emotion together in a movie theater, I think humans need that kind of connection. I think we are not made to be isolated. So I am optimistic. I think the language of cinema will not become too much like television. “

Next projects

James Cameron is currently preparing the first of the four ‘Avatar’ sequels, whose filming is being carried out with underwater motion capture equipment. This has led its cast, including Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet, to learn freediving.

Much of the conversation between the two directors focused on ‘Dune’. Denis Villeneuve spoke about the fact that he himself has a large part of the responsibility for having divided the novel on which it is based in two parts, and that it did not take long to convince the studio to carry out its continuation. Cameron was excited to see the second installment of the film starring Timothée Chalamet.