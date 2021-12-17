Is Julianna Peña’s victory the biggest surprise in MMA history? | Other Sports 123

Frederlin Castro | @ fr3djcd

Yes, Julianna Peña’s victory against Amanda Nunes has taught us something is that, in MMA, the bigger they come, the harder they fall, and this has been a lesson forcibly learned by various fighters over the years.

In mixed martial arts there is a well-known saying: if you don’t have a loss on your record, you are not fighting with the right level of competition.

Nunes, the first double champion in UFC history, experienced it firsthand against Peña this past weekend at UFC 269, surprisingly yielding her bantamweight crown to her underdog rival in Las Vegas.

This surprise is considered by many to be the largest to be seen in the Octagon in a long time, and possibly in all of history, but it is by no means the only seismic shock that has occurred in MMA, as there are others that have rocked the sport throughout its short history.

HOLLY HOLM VS. RONDA ROUSEY – UFC 193, NOVEMBER 2015

MMA neophytes may not understand exactly how great star Ronda Rousey was throughout her four years of unbeaten status at Strikeforce and the UFC.

The former Olympian judoka finished each of her career victories, all but one in the first round, and nine of them by armbar.

His rapid rise to the top of the sport brought with it a number of claims: his boxing is as good as any other athlete’s (he wasn’t), it is very likely that he could beat the 135-pound men’s champion (almost certainly no), and she would never feel the sting of defeat as long as she was still an active fighter.

This latest claim came to a horrifying end in Melbourne, Australia in late 2015, when she faced her undefeated partner and professional boxer Holly Holm, someone who in early exchanges proved to be much more comfortable on her feet.

The finale, when it came as the result of a chilling high left kick to the dome, was almost merciful, as if pulling Rousey out of her misery and forever dispelling the narrative that women’s wrestling has never seen such a dominant champion.

Rousey would also lose her next fight to Amanda Nunes before emerging into the WWE pantomime world some time later.

NATE DIAZ VS. CONOR MCGREGOR – UFC 196, MARCH 2016

Nate Díaz stated that he was not “surprised” after giving Conor McGregor his shocking first loss in the UFC, just months after the Irishman had beaten featherweight bogeyman José Aldo to claim his first of the that would eventually become two world titles … but the rest of us were.

McGregor moved up to the 170-pound division to face Diaz on short notice, after lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos pulled out of his scheduled bout due to injury, and was expected to outpace the tough but beatable veteran.

Instead, McGregor got tired of emptying his shiny box of punching tricks and found himself ultimately engulfed in Diaz’s quicksand, a strangulation from behind in the second round.

McGregor redeemed himself in August of the following year, when he outpointed Diaz in a thrilling match, but it was the Stockton fighter who first exposed the weak points of the Irishman’s armor all those years ago.