International Humor Festival will not be broadcast this year | THE UNIVERSAL

The International Humor Festival, one of the most traditional programs on Colombian television in recent decades, this year will not be on the air on the Caracol signal.

The space, through which international comedians such as Lucho Navarro, Juan Tamariz or Carlos Donoso and national comedians such as Vargasvil, the magician Lorgia and the cast of Sábados Felices passed, and in recent years had bet on international acts of magic and Circus acrobatics did not have good tuning indicators in the last two years (in 2020 there were also no pandemic issues), which led Caracol not to do it this year.

The Festival started in 1984 and ran without interruption until 1999.