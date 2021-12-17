INE outlines to suspend exercise due to lack of resources – El Financiero

The National Electoral Institute (INE) will discuss this Friday a draft agreement to temporarily postpone the process of revocation of the mandate of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, scheduled for next year.

The proposal, at the request of the President Counselor Lorenzo Córdova, argues a budget insufficiency due to the cut by almost 5,000 million pesos for the year 2022.

This point will be the only one to discuss in a session other than the extraordinary session scheduled at 10 am this Friday.

The leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, described the proposal as “a blow to democracy.”

“Coincidentally today a group of citizens delivered more than 3.7 million signatures, 1 million more than required by law,” he said on Twitter.

🛑 ALERT! Blow to democracy!

In tomorrow’s session @lorenzocordovav pretend that @INEMexico suspend the mandate revocation process. Coincidentally today a group of citizens delivered more than 3.7 million signatures, 1 million more than required by law. pic.twitter.com/SHjHY6k5Eq – Mario Delgado (@mario_delgado) December 17, 2021

The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) received on Tuesday the constitutional controversy promoted by the INE against the cut.

The president of the Court, Arturo Zaldívar, ordered that it be rotated, and it will be in the next few days when it will be resolved whether or not said means of constitutional control is admitted for processing.